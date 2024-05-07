Kuwait Amir Heads To Turkiye On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Tuesday heading to Turkiye on an official state visit.

His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport by Deputy Amir and Prime Minister Designate Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Also present at the depature were Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, and senior state officials.

His Highness teh Amir is accompanied by an official delegation, which includes Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior officials from the Amiri Diwan and Foreign Ministry. (end)

gta













MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108181478