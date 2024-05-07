(MENAFN) Tomasz Szmydt, a Polish judge, has made headlines by seeking political asylum in Belarus, citing what he describes as Poland's unfair and dishonest anti-Russia stance. Szmydt, who held positions at the Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw and the National Council of Judges, claims he faced persecution and threats in Poland due to his independent political views.



Addressing reporters in Minsk during a press conference, Szmydt publicly resigned from his judicial post and appealed to Belarusian authorities for protection. He expressed frustration with Poland's approach towards Belarus and Russia, accusing the Polish government of being influenced by Western powers, particularly the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.



Szmydt asserted that ordinary Poles harbor no negative sentiments towards Russia or Belarus and suggested that Poland's foreign policy is driven by Western interests rather than genuine national interests. He warned against Poland's potential involvement in a direct armed conflict, alleging external pressures to drag Poland into war.



His departure from Poland and resignation are portrayed as acts of protest against what he perceives as actions aimed at embroiling his country in military conflicts. Szmydt urged the Polish government to prioritize normalizing relations with Moscow and Minsk to avoid further escalation and promote good neighborly relations in the region.

MENAFN07052024000045015687ID1108181463