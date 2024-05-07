Azerbaijani-Slovak Business Forum Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Azerbaijani-Slovak business forum has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

The forum is attended by ministers of economy of Azerbaijan andSlovakia Mikayil Jabbarov and Denisa Sakova.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Slovakia DenisaSakova said during the Azerbaijani-Slovak business forum in Baku,that bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, betweenAzerbaijan and Slovakia are developing rapidly.

She appreciated the fact that the relations between the twocountries are developing at such a fast pace.

According to the minister, Slovakia is actively monitoringAzerbaijan's economic growth.

She added that Azerbaijan's strategy for development asSlovakia's regional trading partner is strengthening year byyear.

Sakovan official emphasized that the strengthening of traderelations was recently confirmed by the double taxation agreement,which entered into force in early April, and negotiations on aninvestment protection agreement are in the final stages ofpreparation.