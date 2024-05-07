Netanyahu claims no international efforts can stop Israel

(MENAFN) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a resolute declaration, asserting that no amount of international pressure will sway Israel from its course in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



Speaking on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's unwavering commitment to self-defense, even in the face of criticism and calls for a ceasefire from allies and international bodies.



The Israeli government has faced growing scrutiny and calls for cessation of its offensive in Gaza, particularly from the United Nations, pro-Palestinian demonstrators, and human rights organizations. Despite pressure, Netanyahu remained steadfast in his resolve, vowing to confront and eradicate what he referred to as the "monsters of Hamas."



Reports emerged that a planned shipment of American-made ammunition to Israel was halted by Washington, prompting speculation and concern within the Israeli government. This development coincided with Israel's preparations for a potential invasion of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, which Israel claims is a significant Hamas stronghold.



As tensions persist and the situation in Gaza remains volatile, Netanyahu's defiance underscores Israel's determination to pursue its military objectives, even if it means standing alone in the face of international criticism and pressure.

