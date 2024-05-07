Turkish Patriotic group rises concerns over NATO membership

(MENAFN) As tensions between Turkey and the United States continue to escalate, Dogu Perincek, chairman of Turkey's Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), is sounding the alarm over the dangers posed by Turkey's NATO membership. Despite varying reactions from colleagues and experts, Perincek remains steadfast in his belief that his party has a promising future and will eventually secure a place in parliament.



At 81 years old, Perincek is adamant that Turkish society is increasingly distancing itself from Western values and the politicians who advocate for them, largely due to perceived hostile actions by the United States in the region and towards Turkey specifically. He points to United States military bases scattered across Turkey as evidence of America's strategic interest in the country, highlighting it as a prime target for United States influence and intervention.



Drawing comparisons to Iran, Perincek emphasizes the difference in threat levels, citing Iran's non-NATO membership as a factor that affords them a degree of safety not enjoyed by Turkey.



He underscores the strategic nature of the disputes between Ankara and Washington, acknowledging that resolving these issues will be a complex and prolonged process.



Perincek's warnings come amidst a backdrop of strained relations between Turkey and the United States, with disagreements over various geopolitical issues exacerbating tensions. As Turkey grapples with the implications of its NATO membership and its relationship with the United States, Perincek's perspectives shed light on the challenges and complexities facing the nation in its quest for strategic autonomy.

