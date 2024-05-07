4 Martyred In Violent Israeli Raids On Rafah, Gaza And Jabalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine: At least four Palestinians were martyred and others were injured, as a result of occupation aircraft shelling various areas in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli shelling targeted the homes of Palestinian families in Rafah, Gaza, the vicinity of Yarmouk area, east of Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

Palestinian Civil Defense crews were able to recover the bodies of a number of martyrs from under the rubble, and a number of injured people were transferred to hospitals to receive treatment.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air has entered its 214th consecutive day, resulting in the martyrdom of 34,735 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 78,108 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.