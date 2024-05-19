Russians Hit Kupiansk District With Artillery: Two People Killed, Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with multiple rocket launchers, killing two people and injuring five.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, the occupiers shelled Novoosynove village in the Kupiansk region. Around 10:00 a.m., four streets of the village came under enemy fire. According to preliminary data, two civilians were killed and five more people were injured as a result of the shelling,” the statement said.

Ukrainian border guards repel Russian attack indirection

The RMA added that information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

As reported, eight people were injured in the Kharkiv district as a result of shelling, including an emergency medical technician.