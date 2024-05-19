Ammunition Discovered In Oghuz

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Grenades and ammunition were discovered in Oghuz, Azernews reports, citing the Sheki regional groupof the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
As a result of the measures taken by the officers of the OguzDistrict Police Department, two hand grenades, four combs belongingto automatic weapons and 400 cartridges were found and taken fromthe bush area in Bujag village.
The fact is being investigated.
