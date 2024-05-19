General Staff Announces Destruction Of Russian Sea Minesweeper 'Kovrovets'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the Russian minesweeper 'Kovrovets'.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, the Air Forces, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 21 areas of concentration of personnel, one radar station, and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

In total, over the past day, the combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to about 1,210 people. The enemy also lost 16 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 47 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, one missile, 82 vehicles, and two pieces of special equipment.

As reported earlier, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Yevpatorii, Dzhankoi, Armiansk, and on the northern outskirts of Simferopol. Three strikes were recorded at one location, at one of the ships in the area of the Engineering Bay of Sevastopol.