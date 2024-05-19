Interstate Relations Between Iran And Azerbaijan Reached The Highest Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the whole world can see how strong Iran-Azerbaijanifriendship is. This friendship has deep roots and a deep history, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev ashe addressed a ceremony to commission the "Khudafarin"hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi" hydroelectriccomplex on the Araz River.
“For centuries, the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan have livedand created together, and I think that the interstate relationsbuilt on this solid foundation have reached the highest level,”added the head of state.
