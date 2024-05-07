Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Foreign Ministers Of UAE, Jordan And Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the foreign ministers of various friendly nations.

The Prime Minister held a call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan.

During the call, they discussed the friendly relations of their respective countries with Qatar and ways to support and enhance them, as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire agreement, release prisoners and detainees, and sustainably deliver humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.

His Excellency reiterated, during the call, the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels.