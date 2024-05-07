Boeing Postpones 1St Crewed Spaceship Take Off Due To Technical Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Boeing Company and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) were forced to postpone the launch of Boeing's first crewed space flight due to technical issues that appeared in the final stages before the launch of the spacecraft.

The spacecraft - Starliner - was scheduled to be launched on Monday on a round trip from Florida to the International Space Station, carrying two NASA astronauts on board.

The program manager for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, Steve Stich said at a press conference that the delay was due to technical problems and that the team overseeing the process noticed a faulty valve.

The NASA official announced that possible launch dates include Tuesday evenings, possibly Friday or Saturday, explaining that the launch will happen when everything is ready.

The spacecraft was scheduled to embark on a journey at precisely 10:34 pm on Monday Washington time, according to NASA, this launch date came after years of waiting and multiple delays.

This spacecraft represents a significant step for Boeing as it seeks to enter the commercial space transportation race, which I dominated by Elon Musk's Space X.

The American Aviation company explained on their website that this trip to the International Space Station is a crucial step for the program aimed at demonstrating the launch and landing capabilities of the Starliner.

The test flight will demonstrate the readiness to obtain NASA certification and perform long-term missions for NASA.

Although the spacecraft will only carry two astronauts, it was designed in collaboration with NASA to accommodate seven astronauts.

Boeing confirms that its spacecraft has important features that qualify it to establish its position in this field, it can be reused ten times over a six-month period, has an innovative structure, and other features such as wireless internet.

The spacecraft was supposed to arrive at the International Space Station the following day, where it will spend about a week before returning to the US. (end)

asj













MENAFN07052024000071011013ID1108181334