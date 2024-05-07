Xi At Meeting With Macron: China, France Should Jointly Prevent New Cold War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Xi Jinping at the talks with Emmanuel Macron in Paris said China and France should jointly promote the creation of a multipolar world and prevent a new "cold war".

"The two sides should uphold independence and jointly prevent a new cold war or bloc confrontation; they should continue to understand each other and jointly promote harmonious coexistence in a colorful world; they should take a long view and work together for an equal and orderly multipolar world; and they should pursue win-win cooperation and jointly oppose decoupling and cutting off supply chains,'" Xi said.

He emphasized that China is committed to maintaining strategic communication with France and consolidate the strategic stability of bilateral relations.

China is willing to import more high-quality products from France and hopes that France will export more high-tech products with high added value to China, the Chinese president said.

According to him, China has fully opened up its manufacturing sector and is moving faster to expand market access in telecommunications, medical services, and other service industries, and expects France to create a favorable business environment for Chinese companies to invest and cooperate.

Also, MFA China noted that Emmanuel Macron, in his turn, noted the friendly nature of relations and fruitful interaction between the two countries.

"France would like to have closer economic ties and multilateral communication and collaboration with China, and work for more outcomes in the France-China strategic partnership," the ministry quoted the French leader as saying.

He stressed that France encourages more Chinese companies, including high-tech firms, to invest and cooperate in the aerospace industry, civilian nuclear power, and other fields. It is also ready to cooperate closely with China on such global issues as climate change, biodiversity protection, and artificial intelligence, and jointly defend the goals of the UN Charter and international law.

"France hopes to export more agricultural products to China. At the same time, it will continue to open its market to China, and will not adopt discriminatory policies against Chinese companies," China's foreign policy agency quoted Emmanuel Macron as saying.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Macron welcomed China's commitment to refrain from arms sales to Russia.

