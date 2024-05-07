Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Reach 476,460

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 476,460 Russian soldiers and officers were either killed or wounded in action, including 1,160 in the past day alone.

That's according to the estimates posted by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,405 Russian tanks (+25 in the past day), 14227 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 12,287 (+37) artillery systems, 1,057 MLR systems, 792 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 349 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,717 (+34) UAVs, 2,149 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 16,509 (+32) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,017 (+9) units of specialized equipment.

Russia no longer risks using Crimea bridge to supply troops in Ukraine - media

The latest reports on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, 97 combat engagements took place along the line of battle in Ukraine.