KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA)

1969 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree defining state assets.

1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah approved a treaty for participation in operations, rights and installations that had been endorsed by the Government of Kuwait and the Arabian Oil Company Limited. The accord was inked on August 23, 1974.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree stipulating the civil defense missions, namely securing civilians, safety of buildings and installations against hazards in peace and wars.

1986 -- Kuwait Airways passenger plane "Kadhma" flew back from Tehran, Iran, after it was hijacked upon takeoff from Dubai airport bound for Karachi, Pakistan. The pilot was coerced to land it in Tehran in December 1984.

1988 -- Offices of the American car rental company Avis were bombed in Kuwait. The blast caused material damages only.

1992 -- The famous actor AbdulHussein AbdulRedha escaped an assassination attempt. An unknown gunman opened gunfire at him as he was driving to Dasma Theater to perform "Seif Al-Arab" (sword of the Arabs) play.

1998 -- Khaled Abullatif Al-Hamad, a renowned economist, passed away at the age of 110. The late Al-Hamad contributed to developing the national economy and establishment of major entities like the National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways Corporation and Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC).

2006 -- Hmoud Al-Saadoun, former Ministry of Education Undersecretary, passed away while on an official mission in Tunisia. He was 53.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked an agreement lending Tunisia KD 25 million (approx. USD 82 million) to transport and distribute natural gas.

2018 -- Kuwaiti shooter Abdulrahman Al-Faihan snatched gold medal in Trap competition in Kuwait Amir Cup shooting championship.

2018 -- KFAED signed an agreement with Vietnam worth USD 13.6 million to finance rural development project.