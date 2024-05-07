US Pres., Jordan King Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden met with Jordan King Abdullah II, discussing the developments in Gaza, and finding lasting peace in the region for a sovereign Palestinian state with security guarantees for the Israeli occupation.

This came in statement issued on Monday by the White House during King Abdullah II's visit to Biden in Washington.

They shared their commitment to facilitating life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, said the statement.

"The President and King Abdullah II also discussed the critical importance of stability in the West Bank and support for the reforms now being pursued by the Palestinian Authority. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to realize a more stable and integrated Middle East region," the statement added.

Biden extended his gratitude toward King Abdullah II for his "critical leadership and partnership in this effort," the White House said. (end)

amm













