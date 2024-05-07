MBSC Continues Commitment to Excellence with NCAAA Conditional Accreditation

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Jeddah 06 May 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, has announced that it has been conditionally accredited by the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation (NCAAA), at Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), from May 2024 to April 2026. Thus, MBSC agrees to adhere to the NCAAA standards for ensuring the quality and accreditation of higher education programs.



The NCAAA was established as an independent accrediting body that promotes the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services to institutions and programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “We are proud to have obtained accreditation from the National Center for Academic Assessment and Evaluation, which represents a testament to the college’s continuous efforts and dedication to achieving excellence and providing a global educational experience that meets the needs and requirements of students in the KSA.”



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.



