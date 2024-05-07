Russia Seeks To Harm Europe In All Possible Ways - Finland's PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during a meeting in Copenhagen, expressed joint concern over Russia's actions.

This was reported by Yle , Ukrinform saw.

During the joint press conference, the politicians praised the relations between the two countries. According to Frederiksen, Finland's membership in NATO opens up new opportunities for cooperation.

At the same time, the prime ministers said that they were extremely concerned over Russia's statements of possible attacks on European soil.

Frederiksen emphasized that such threats will in no way affect support for Ukraine, but Europe should be more vigilant about them.

Russia seeks to harm European countries in all possible ways, Orpo noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland's military counterintelligence believes Vladimir Putin could already be prepare to run a mini-operation against one of nations in the Baltic region.