Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Launches New Research Program To Evaluate Dehydratech-GLP-1 Drugs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced an applied research program to evaluate certain molecular characteristics of DehydraTECH processed with the glucagon-peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drug, semaglutide, related to its mode of action and performance. According to the announcement, the research will be conducted in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”).“We are excited about our partnership with the NRC for the mode of action molecular characterization of DehydraTECH-GLP-1 drugs. This work program could potentially provide data to assist Lexaria's efforts in partnering with the pharmaceutical industry for the most rapid introduction possible of DehydraTECH with GLP-1 drugs,” said John Docherty, president of Lexaria.“The NRC was selected for this important work program because of its high-caliber research facilities and capabilities, further building upon the previous history of successful research projects between Lexaria and the NRC.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN