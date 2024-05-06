420 With CNW - German Marijuana Imports Reached Record Levels In 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Germany saw a significant surge in its

marijuana imports for scientific and medical purposes

last year, reaching a record high, indicating a growing interest from international businesses eyeing opportunities in Europe's largest federally regulated medical cannabis market. According to the latest data from the Federal Institute for Drugs & Medical Devices (BfArM), the country imported 36.4 tons (31,398 kilograms) of marijuana products last year. This marks a notable increase of 26.2% compared to the previous year's import volume of 24,876 kilograms.

The trend of increasing imports has been consistent through the years. In 2022, the country saw imports of 27.4 tons (24,876 kilograms) of...

