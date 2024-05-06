Southwire Recognized As A US Best Managed Company For The Fifth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company for the fifth year in a row. The company has also been recognized as a Gold Standard Winner, which honors organizations that have been recognized for four or more years.

Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

For more Southwire news, visit .