Premier League 2023-24: West Ham Has Officially Announced That David Moyes Will Depart At The End Of Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) David Moyes, whose contract is set to expire this summer, will bid farewell to the club after four and a half years. While West Ham has yet to confirm Moyes's successor, Julen Lopetegui is strongly tipped to step into the managerial role.

Throughout the season, both Moyes and the club's management had maintained that a decision regarding his future would be made after the final game. However, recent developments have pointed towards Moyes exiting the club.

The recent 5-0 defeat against Chelsea dashed any hopes of European qualification for West Ham, leading to the decision to confirm Moyes's departure now. This timing allows for a fitting send-off for Moyes during the last home game against Luton this weekend.

Reflecting on his tenure, Moyes expressed his appreciation for the journey, highlighting the club's progress during his tenure, including securing European berths and clinching the Europa Conference League title last year.

Moyes initially took charge of West Ham in 2017, saving them from relegation. After a brief hiatus, he returned in 2019, guiding the team to further successes, including their first major trophy in over four decades.

West Ham's Joint-Chairman, David Sullivan, praised Moyes for his significant contributions to the club's progress and success. The announcement now allows for a fitting tribute to Moyes from the fans during the final home fixture.

