Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Urges People To ‘Vote In Record Numbers’ In Phase 3 Polling

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site X and urged voters to vote in“record numbers” in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday.“Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant,” the prime minister said.



Polling began in 94 constituencies across 10 states and 1 Union territory in the third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

The first two rounds of the polls recorded voter turnout of 66.14 percent (April 19) and 66.71 percent (April 26).

Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Vidisha, and Rajgarh, Maharashtra's Baramati, West Bengal's Baharampur, Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, and Karnataka's Dharwad are all important constituencies in the third round of the Lok Sabha election.

Polling in Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, was originally set for Phase 3, but it has since been postponed to Phase 6. Polling in Madhya Pradesh's Betul was formerly slated for Phase 2, but is currently in Phase 3.