Karnataka Gears Up For Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Underway At 14 Constituencies, 28,269 Booths

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections enter their decisive phase in Karnataka, all eyes are on the fate of 227 candidates vying for a seat in 14 constituencies. The polls, scheduled for Tuesday, mark the culmination of a tightly contested electoral battle. The Election Commission has put robust measures in place to ensure a smooth and fair voting process across the state.

Polling stations have been prepared with the necessary voting machines and materials, and election staff have been dispatched to their designated locations. Voting commenced at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM across 28,269 polling booths, where 2.59 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots. The gender distribution among voters is nearly even, with 1.29 crore male and female voters each, supplemented by 1,945 voters from other categories.

The candidates include prominent figures such as former Chief Ministers Jagdish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and other notable politicians like Prabha Mallikarjun, Gayatri Siddeshwar, and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Among these candidates, 206 are men and 21 are women. The constituencies with the highest and lowest number of candidates are Davangere and Raichur, with 30 and 8 candidates respectively.

This election also features extensive arrangements to enhance voter participation and accessibility. There are special polling stations, including five Sakhi booths per assembly constituency to encourage female voters, 112 booths staffed by disabled personnel, and 264 model polling stations. Youth-staffed polling booths and mission-based stations are part of the initiative to engage more demographics in the electoral process. Additionally, cultural background polling stations have been established in Shimoga and Uttara Kannada to reflect local heritage.

Alternative identity proof:

Voters are reminded to bring their voter ID cards or an alternative approved document if the ID card is unavailable but their name appears on the voter list. Acceptable documents include Aadhaar Card, Narega Card, photo passbooks issued by banks or post offices, health insurance smart cards, driving licenses, PAN cards, passports, photo pension documents, and service identity cards from central, state, or public institutions.

The marking of the left index finger with indelible ink remains a standard procedure for voter identification.

List of 14 constituencies where the first phase of elections is taking place:

Chikkodi

Belagavi

Bagalkote

Vijayapur

Kalaburagi

Raichur

Bidar

Koppal

Bellary

Haveri

Dharwad

Uttara Kannada

Davangere

Shivamoga