Bombardier at 52-Week High on News

Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 6, 2024







Power Nickel at 52-Week High on News Power Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on developing the high-grade Nisk project into Canada's first Carbon Neutral Nickel mine. The Nisk project is located in Quebec Province and is benefited by Generous tax credits that cover 50% of exploration costs, A Hydro-Quebec substation across the road supplying low-carbon inexpensive hydropower, a stable political environment with strong government and first nation partners. It's located beside major highway and nearby town.AltaGas (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.26 Monday. No news stories available today.Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $74.22 Monday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.21 Monday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $59.44 Monday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. T.BNRE) hit a new 52-week high of $59.54 Monday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 Monday. No news stories available today.Carlin Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.10 Monday. No news stories available today.Condor Gold plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Monday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $117.58 Monday. No news stories available today.Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 Monday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.35 Monday. No news stories available today.Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $132.86 Monday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.71 Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 Monday. No news stories available today.Golcap Resources Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.37 Monday. No news stories available today.goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $183.91 Monday. No news stories available today.Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.90 Monday. No news stories available today.Highlander Silver Corp. (HSLV) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $155.20 Monday. No news stories available today.Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Monday. No news stories available today.mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 Monday. No news stories available today.Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.61 Monday. No news stories available today.Basin Uranium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Magna Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. No news stories available today.Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.65 Monday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.23 Monday. No news stories available today.Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Monday. No news stories available today.RIWI Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. No news stories available today.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Monday. No news stories available today.SilverCrest Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.55 Monday. No news stories available today.

