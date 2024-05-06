(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bombardier at 52-Week High on News
Dynacor, Loblaw, Thomson Reuters at 52-Week Highs on News
Sitka, New Gold, Orogen at 52-Week High on News
Highlander, Basin, Sitka at 52-Week Highs on News
AbraSilver, Newcore, Alphamin at 52-Week Highs on News
Power Nickel at 52-Week High on News Power Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on developing the high-grade Nisk project into Canada's first Carbon Neutral Nickel mine. The Nisk project is located in Quebec Province and is benefited by Generous tax credits that cover 50% of exploration costs, A Hydro-Quebec substation across the road supplying low-carbon inexpensive hydropower, a stable political environment with strong government and first nation partners. It's located beside major highway and nearby town.
AltaGas (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.26 Monday. No news stories available today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $74.22 Monday. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.21 Monday. No news stories available today.
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $59.44 Monday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. T.BNRE) hit a new 52-week high of $59.54 Monday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 Monday. No news stories available today.
Carlin Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.10 Monday. No news stories available today.
Condor Gold plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $117.58 Monday. No news stories available today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.89 Monday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.35 Monday. No news stories available today.
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $132.86 Monday. No news stories available today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.71 Monday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 Monday. No news stories available today.
Golcap Resources Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.37 Monday. No news stories available today.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $183.91 Monday. No news stories available today.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.90 Monday. No news stories available today.
Highlander Silver Corp. (HSLV) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $155.20 Monday. No news stories available today.
Lara Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.78 Monday. No news stories available today.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.61 Monday. No news stories available today.
Basin Uranium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Magna Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. No news stories available today.
Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.65 Monday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.23 Monday. No news stories available today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
RIWI Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Monday. No news stories available today.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.55 Monday. No news stories available today.
