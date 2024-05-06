Indian Visa For Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ghana, Estonia, Georgian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR EQUATORIAL GUINEA CITIZENS

Since 2014, the Indian government has introduced an online application form for Equatorial Guinea seeking Indian visas. Equatorial Guinea can obtain an e-Visa for the great majority of short-term travel. Over 170 nationalities, including Equatorial Guinea, are eligible for an e-Visa to India. Equatorial Guinea can apply for a variety of Indian internet visas dependent on the reason for their journey to India. Equatorial Guinea can obtain all visas, which are organized as follows: The most commonly used visa is the India Tourist e-Visa, which is used for travel and enjoyment, as well as visiting family and attending yoga retreats or meditation sessions. A visitor from Equatorial Guinea is permitted to stay in the country for 30 days within the visa's one-month validity period. A double entry visa allows Equatoguinean people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Equatoguinean travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR EQUATORIAL GUINEA CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR ERITREAN CITIZENS

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR ERITREAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ESTONIA CITIZENS



A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A complete Passport information scan.

An e-mail address so you can receive your eVisa in your Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the for eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR GEORGIAN CITIZENS

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR GEORGIAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR GHANAIAN CITIZENS

Indian Visa Requirements for Ghana Citizens



A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A complete Passport information scan

An e-mail address so you can receive your eVisa in your Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the for eVisa fees.