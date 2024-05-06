Indian Visa For Grenada, Haiti, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR GRENADIAN CITIZENS

Grenada residents can apply for Indian visas online through the Indian government since 2014. Grenada can get an e-Visa for the vast majority of short-term trips. Grenada is one of more than 170 countries that can obtain an e-Visa for India. Grenada residents can select from a variety of Indian online visas based on the reason for their visit to India. Grenada passengers can obtain any of the visas listed below, which are classified as follows: The most common visa is the India Tourist e-Visa, which is used for travel and recreation, as well as visiting family and attending yoga retreats or meditation classes. A Grenadian visitor may stay in the country for 30 days during the one-month validity period of this visa. A double entry visa allows Grenada people to visit India twice during the validity period. In addition, there are two types of e-tourist visas available in India: a one-year e-tourist visa and a five-year e-tourist visa. Grenadian travelers can enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. The online application for the India e-Visa takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the form is entirely electronic.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR GRENADIAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR GUATEMALAN CITIZENS

India's tourism industry has expanded significantly since the implementation of Indian e-Visa clearance in 2014, both for foreign visitors who can apply and for the country itself. Guatemala is one of more than 170 countries that can apply for an e-Visa to India. The Indian e-Visa program provides a variety of online visas for Guatemalan visitors, depending on their reason for entering the country. They are listed in the following order: Guatemalans primarily use the India Tourist e-Visa to visit relatives or attend yoga retreats. Guatemalan visitors can stay in the country for 30 days during the validity period of their visa, which is one month. Because this is a multiple entry visa, Guatemalans can enter India twice within the validity period. If you want to stay in India for a longer period of time, there are two alternative options: India 1 year e-tourist visa and India 5 years e-tourist visa. Both have their benefits. The India 1 year e-tourist visa permits Guatemalans to enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa's validity period, which is one year. You have a total of 90 days in India during your stay. The 5-year e-tourist visa for India is more versatile than its shorter equivalent. It allows Guatemalans to enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa's validity period, which is 5 years. Each stay should not be longer than 90 days. Guatemala is one among the countries eligible for this simple and painless procedure, which implies that earlier formalities involving consulate or embassy visits are no longer required. Because everything is done electronically, you may finish the India e-Visa application online in as little as 15 minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR GUETEMALAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR GUINEAN CITIZENS

The implementation of India's e-Visa travel authorization in 2014 resulted in a number of benefits for both those seeking entry into the country and India as a whole, leading to increased tourism. Guinea is one of more than 170 countries that qualify for an e-Visa to India. The Indian e-Visa program provides Guinean visitors with a variety of online visas based on their reason for entering the country. They are arranged in the following order: Tourists and those looking for a relaxing vacation can apply for an India Tourist e-Visa, which is valid for tourism, leisure, visiting family, and attending yoga or meditation retreats. It allows Guineans to stay in the country for 30 days and enter twice during the visa's one-month validity. Tourist eVisas for one and five years allow repeated entry into the nation during one and five years, respectively, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. Guinea is one of the countries that will benefit from this simple and quick method, which will reduce the number of consulate and embassy visits that were previously required. The online application for an India e-Visa might take up to 15 minutes to complete, and the entire procedure is automated.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR GUNIEAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR GUYANESE CITIZENS

The Government of India made the Indian Visa application form for Guyana natives available online beginning in 2014. Guyana is one of over 170 countries that qualify for an e-Visa to India. The Indian e-Visa program offers Guyana tourists a variety of online visas based on their reason for visiting the country. They are listed in the following order: A tourist e-Visa with double entry is valid for a 30-day stay. If you intend to spend a long time in India, you can apply for one of the country's long-term e-tourist visas. E-tourist visas are valid in India for one to five years. These visas allow Guyanese tourists to enter and stay in India for the duration of the visa, which is one year or five years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. Guyana applicants can now apply online by completing a brief application form. The online application process for an India e-Visa may take up to 15 minutes, and the entire process is automated.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR GUYANESE CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR HAITIAN CITIZENS

In 2017, the Indian government launched a new electronic visa system to assist visitors to the country. In recent years, over 170 countries have been identified as eligible to apply for the visa. Online applications are now open to Haitians and people from other countries. A Haitian national should also be aware that India offers a variety of Indian e-Visas, each with its own set of requirements and conditions. Haitian passport holders qualify for a variety of electronic visas, including: Tourist e-Visas with multiple entries are valid for thirty days. For longer stays, the 1-Year and 5-Year tourist eVisas allow for multiple entries into the country over one year and five years, respectively, with each stay no longer than 90 days. The online application process for an India e-Visa may take up to 15 minutes, and it is completely automated.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR HAITIAN CITIZENS



A passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the passport.

Passport-style photograph of the applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.