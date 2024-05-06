Macron: France, China Share Desire To Respect Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 6 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron stressed Monday that his country and China share the same desire to respect "territorial integrity," welcoming China's commitment to refrain from selling weapons to Moscow.

This came in a joint press conference after a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who is visiting the country on the sixtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Macron stressed, "We are witnessing a historical turning point with a great risk of dividing the world," saying that relations between China and France "can play a useful role beyond bilateral relations."

He also thanked President Xi Jinping for supporting the principle of the "Olympic Truce" during the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding, "We believe together that the Olympic Truce can be an opportunity to work towards reaching a permanent settlement in full respect for international law."

In turn, President Xi hailed French-Chinese cooperation in space, expansion of civil nuclear energy, and cooperation in emerging sectors such as green energy, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine."

The Chinese President announced that 18 intergovernmental cooperation agreements had been signed in aviation, agriculture, human and cultural exchanges, and partnerships between small and medium enterprises. (end)

