T20 World Cup: After Terror Threat Reports, ICC Assures 'Appropriate Plans In Place'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 11:47 AM

Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 6:59 PM

Following reports that Cricket West Indies had received an alleged terror threat to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council has responded. The ICC has announced that they have taken steps to mitigate any risks associated with the hosting of the marquee event.

The tournament will start on June 1 and will be played in different venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," ICC said in an official statement.

The Cricket West Indies also spoke about the terror threats.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," Cricket West Indies said.

