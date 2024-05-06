Qatar International Centre For Conciliation And Arbitration Holds Seminar On Practical Issues In Arbitration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at the Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a seminar titled 'Practical Issues in Arbitration' at the Chamber's headquarters.

The event touched on a wide range of arbitration issues, from pre- and post-arbitration phases to those concerning the formation of the arbitral tribunal.

The seminar was attended by Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al Thani, QICCA's Board Member for International Relations, and QICCA's Secretary-General Ibrahim Shahbik along with several lawyers, arbitrators, and representatives of legal firms.

In his remarks, QICCA's Secretary-General Ibrahim Shahbik emphasized the centre's commitment to fostering the culture of arbitration through hosting such seminars and workshops that highlight the importance of arbitration as an alternative means for resolving commercial disputes.

Shahbik noted that Qatar has succeeded in improving the business and investment climate through recent legal reforms. He pointed to the issuance of Law No. 2 of 2017 Promulgating the Civil and Commercial Arbitration Law.

During the seminar, Dr Abdelbaset Mohamed Al Drasi, and Head of the Private Law Dept. Assistant Professor of Commercial Law at Sapa University, reviewed the key advantages of arbitration in terms of speed, confidentiality, independence of the arbitration clause, duration of proceedings and the principle of jurisdiction.

Al Drasi further addressed models of the institutional arbitration clause, specifically the UNCITRAL and QICCA models. He reviewed the key consideration for drafting the arbitration clause.