Suffering From Depression, Student Commits Suicide At NIT Silchar: Police

Silchar (Assam), May 6 (IANS) An engineering student studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam's Silchar committed suicide on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the student was suffering from acute depression which led to him taking the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Kesar Pran Deka.

The police said that Deka's body was found hanging in the washroom of the institute's guest house, where he had gone to meet his parents.

Deka (20) was a resident of Tamulpur in Kamrup (Rural) district.

The Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said, "During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the deceased was suffering from acute depression and accordingly, his parents were called who were staying at the institute's guest house."