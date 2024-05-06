Khasawneh Inaugurates National Youth Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday inaugurated the second Youth National Dialogue Conference.



This three-day conference, organised by the committee of the youth national dialogue initiative at the Senate, aims to address youth challenges and actively involve them in the Kingdom's comprehensive reform, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Senate President Faisal Fayez underscored Prince Hussein's keen interest in the youth, highlighting their potential for excellence given the right environment.



He called upon the youth to step forward and participate actively in political and public life, viewing this as a key to overcoming obstacles.

Fayez emphasised the crucial role of the youth in supporting His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts, particularly in the face of regional challenges and Israel's expansion policies. He also hailed the humanitarian efforts of His Majesty and the Crown Prince in extending aid to Palestinians.

Ahmad Abbadi, the committee's chairperson, said that the initiative offers a golden opportunity to adopt policies that could help implement various concepts and engage everyone in building the homeland.



Representing the participating youth, Farah Dahhnous expressed youth pride in the Kingdom and its leadership, recognising the importance of youth in the nation's future.



