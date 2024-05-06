Safadi Condemns Israeli Impunity, Calls For Firm International Response

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday highlighted the“imminent” threat to Palestinians in Rafah, with potential aggression from Israeli occupation forces.

Addressing the world community through the "X" platform, Safadi called for immediate international action to prevent what could escalate into another massacre.



Safadi stressed that any failure to stop such atrocities would tarnish the conscience of the international community He also condemned the Israeli government's continued impunity, stressing the urgent need for a firm international response to curb its brutal actions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



























