Semiconductor Start-Up Mindgrove Introduces First Indigenous High-Performance Chip

Chennai, May 6 (KNN) Mindgrove Technologies, a fabless semiconductor startup incubated at IIT Madras, has launched the country's first commercial, high-performance System on Chip (SoC).

Dubbed 'Secure IoT,' this indigenous chip is based on the open-source RISC-V architecture and aims to empower domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by providing them with a homegrown chip solution for their devices.

Mindgrove's achievement stands out due to its notably rapid turnaround time of merely eight months from the initial design phase to full-fledged manufacturing, a process notably expedited compared to the prevailing industry norm of two to three years.

The 'Secure IoT' chip boasts impressive performance, clocking in at 700 MHz, while offering a cost advantage of approximately 30 per cent compared to other chips in the same segment.

This competitive pricing could make it an attractive option for OEMs seeking high-performance yet cost-effective solutions.

Shashwath TR, CEO and Co-founder of Mindgrove, emphasized the start-up's strategic focus on targeting the middle market with their chip designs.

"We set out to design chips that target the middle market," he stated, underscoring the company's commitment to addressing a crucial segment within the semiconductor industry.

