Agritech Startup Superplum Raises $15 Million To Expand Premium Fresh Fruit Business

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 6 (KNN) Agritech startup Superplum, which sells premium fresh fruits directly from farms across India, has raised USD 15 million in a Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Erik Ragatz, the incoming chairman of Superplum and former partner at the private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

Founded in 2019, Superplum has built a vertically integrated supply chain using proprietary technology and cold chain infrastructure to bring high-quality produce like mangoes, litchis, apples, grapes, cherries and plums from farms to consumers.

The new funding will allow the company to further build out this infrastructure and transform fruit supply chains across India.

"Superplum is a hugely disruptive player in existing produce markets in India and has the opportunity to create an incredibly valuable enterprise," said Erik Ragatz, reported ET.

A key differentiator for Superplum is its traceability system, which allows customers to view pesticide test reports and track the journey of the fruit from farm to retail. The company's cold chain logistics extends shelf life and reduces food waste.

Superplum currently works with over 25,000 farmers across 22 Indian states. Its fruits are available online via Amazon Fresh, Zepto, Swiggy and Blinkit as well as major nationwide supermarket chains like Spar, Metro, Lulu and more. The company will soon expand to Mumbai and into global markets.

"The fast-growing Indian consumer market is getting more and more demanding," said Shobhit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Superplum. "While India has made huge strides in different domains, fresh produce remains lacking in technology and investments", he added.

(KNN Bureau)