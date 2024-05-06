Whatsapp Update: You Will Soon Be Able To Manage Chat Storage On Your Smartphone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) WhatsApp messages take up a lot of space on your phone, therefore most of us require the cloud storage backup feature. The messaging app provides minimal storage information, but you will soon be able to see additional information about the type of content being stored, especially if you have signed up for WhatsApp Business. WhatsApp beta users on iOS are seeing the functionality roll out, and we expect the official release in the coming weeks.

WABetainfo reports on the latest WhatsApp beta feature, saying, "WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for some beta testers that allows them to filter their conversation list to easily manage device storage. Users may now organise their discussions by certain kinds, such as channels, making it easier to focus on the most important material while optimising storage."

As you can see, WhatsApp appears to recognise that individuals struggle to determine what stuff is eating up space on their phone/cloud storage.

Giving them detailed data guarantees that they don't eliminate essential content in favour of photographs, screenshots, or even those obnoxious Google Morning gifs. WhatsApp channels have become equally vital for its user base since its introduction and the filtering option between your personal chats and channel content will definitely be a welcome move. WhatsApp is now delivering this capability to select iOS beta testers, with more expected in the coming days.

WhatsApp recently shared its India monthly reports on the first three months of 2023 and 2024 revealed that the number of banned accounts on the messaging platform has nearly doubled this year compared to the same period last year.

According to data from January 1 to January 31, 2024, a stunning 6,728,000 WhatsApp accounts were blocked. The statistics jumped in February, with 7,628,000 accounts banned between February 1 and February 29, 2024. March witnessed another surge, with 7,954,000 accounts banned between March 1 and March 31, 2024. This takes the total number of blocked accounts for the first three months of 2024 to a staggering 22,310,000.