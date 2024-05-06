Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Bengaluru To Delhi To Mumbai, Know Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold In Your City 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshaya Tritiya 2024: The Akshaya Tritiya celebration, commonly known as Akha Teej, will take place on May 10, 2024. The auspicious day is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha and is commemorated by important religious rites and activities such as gold purchase, which is said to bring wealth and success.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date and Timings This Year

The puja time for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 is from 05:33 am to 12:18 pm on May 10. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 04:17 am on May 10 and ends at 02:50 am the next day. The opportunity to acquire gold begins at 04:17 am on May 9 and runs till the conclusion of Tritiya Tithi on May 11.

Also Read:

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day







Akshaya Tritiya: Rituals

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. On this day, believers get up early and begin their day with a hole bath. Then they dress in yellow, which is considered an auspicious hue in Hinduism. They pray to the idol of Lord Vishnu. Vishnu Sahasranama and the Vishnu Chalisa are also chanted.



Akshaya Tritiya:

Significance



On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Kuber received blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma, acquiring a new kingdom called Alkapuri. As a result, people acquire gold ornaments and properties in the name of Lord Kober since it is considered a holy day.



Also Read:

Gold coins to Jewelry-7 items to buy on Akshaya Tritiya







Akshaya Tritiya 2024 muhurat: City-specific data

The particular hours for acquiring gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 differ somewhat between New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, according to astronomical estimations.

Bengaluru 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM

Kolkata 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM

Ahmedabad 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM

Chandigarh 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM

Hyderabad 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

Jaipur 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM

Mumbai 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

Pune 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM

Chennai 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM

New Delhi 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM

Gurgaon 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM

Noida 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM