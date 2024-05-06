'Disclose Your Identity And Residence': Kolkata Police Takes Action On Mamata Banerjee Spoof Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a move sparking controversy, the official Twitter account of the DCP Crime Branch of Kolkata Police on Monday (May 6) issued a directive, demanding a social media user to disclose his identity, including his name and residence. This demand came after the user shared a spoof video featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the microblogging platform.

The tweet, posted by the official account of the DCP Crime Branch, warned the user of potential legal action under Section 42 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) if the requested information was not revealed promptly.

The directive was triggered by a spoof video circulating on social media showing the West Bengal CM dancing to a song, which had garnered significant attention, amassing over 400 retweets.

This incident is not the first time that actions against social media content related to Mamata Banerjee have made headlines. In 2019, a woman was arrested for sharing a MET Gala-themed meme featuring the West Bengal CM.

The complaint, filed by TMC leader Vibhas Hazra in Howrah, alleged that the convenor of BJYM, Priyanka Sharma, had shared a morphed picture of Mamata Banerjee, cropping her face on Priyanka Chopra's body in a MET Gala 2019-themed meme.

The complaint accused Sharma of violating community guidelines and inciting violence through her post on Facebook, which was deemed a cybercrime. However, the Supreme Court later criticised the TMC government's handling of the case, suggesting that the woman's arrest appeared to be "prima facie arbitrary."