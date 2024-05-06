Afghan Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Advances To Asian Championships Semifinals

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Nasir Ahmad Ilham, an Afghan Jiu-Jitsu athlete, reached the semi-finals of the Asia Championship competitions in Abu Dhabi and won a bronze medal.

This Jiu-Jitsu athlete defeated his opponents from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the round of 1/8th and quarter-finals respectively, securing the bronze medal of the competition.

The eighth round of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, was held among 28 countries and with 420 athletes participating.

Top athletes in various weight categories of these competitions will earn the qualification to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Jiu-Jitsu Federation of Afghanistan states that five athletes were selected to participate in these competitions, but four athletes from within the country could not attend the event due to visa issues.

