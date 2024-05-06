Slovak Prime Minister Heads To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has headed for a visit toAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Slovakmedia.

He is set to meet President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday to discussdeepening bilateral relations, with an emphasis on economiccooperation.

"The meeting will also address options for importing Azerbaijanigas to Slovakia. The Slovak prime minister and the Azerbaijanipresident will sign a declaration on a strategic partnershipbetween the Slovak Republic and Azerbaijan," said the pressdepartment of the Government Office.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of the defence industrybetween the Slovak and Azerbaijani defence ministers will also besigned.

Fico will be accompanied on his visit by a group ofentrepreneurs who will hold talks on cooperation between Slovakianand Azerbaijani businesses.

This is Fico's first foreign visit outside the EU, the aim ofwhich is to support the Slovak economy and develop bilateralrelations with countries that have high economic potential.

The Slovak delegation will also include Economy Minister DenisaSakova, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, and Defence Minister RobertKalinak.