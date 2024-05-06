36 People Booked Under NSA In MP Since Announcement Of LS Polls In March: CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) As many as 36 people were booked under the National Security Act (NSA) in Madhya Pradesh since the announcement of General Elections on March 16, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said on Monday.

Briefing the Press ahead of the third phase of elections on Tuesday in nine Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, CEO Rajan said that a total 1,433 FIRs had been registered till May 6.

He added that preventive measures were taken in more than two lakh cases between March 16 and May 6.

He also said that the Election Commission (EC) had so far received 4,435 complaints through the C-Vigil App during the same period and all of them had been resolved.

The nine Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the state in the third phase on May 7 are Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Betul, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Guna and Rajgarh.

There are a total of 127 candidates in the fray for the third phase of elections, the highest (22) in Bhopal and lowest (7) in Bhind constituency.

There are more than 1.77 crore voters, out of which 92.68 lakh are male and 84.83 lakh female and third gender voters are 491 and Divyang voters are 1,66,431.

A total of 20,456 polling booths have been set up in the nine Lok Sabha seats, which will cover as many as 18 districts of the state.

Of them, 5,744 polling booths have been earmarked as critical and most of them are in three constituencies of Bhind, Morena and Gwalior.

As many as 2,043 polling booths have been designated as 'pink booths' in the third phase, where the polling will be conducted by women and Divyang employees.

More than 5.25 lakh first-time voters (age group 18-19) will exercise their franchise, while there are 1,804 voters who are above 100 years of age, Rajan said during a press conference on Monday.