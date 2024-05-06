Samail Industrial City welcomes RO 16 million worth beverage manufacturing project

(MENAFN- Madayn)

Samail Industrial City, pertaining to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed an investment contract with Al Khayal Business and Investment Company to establish a project of beverages, juices and soft drinks. The project is planned to be implemented on a total area of 5,000 sqm, involving an investment of RO 16 million for phases 1 and 2 of the project.



On another note, Madayn has recently announced an investment opportunity of equipping, managing, and operating the Medical Fitness Examination Centre in Samail Industrial City, which aims at delivering top-tier healthcare services to the workforce the industrial city and the surrounding population. The prime location of the centre facilitates easy access, thanks to its proximity to the entrance gate and the highway. The centre covers an area of 1100.71 sqm and comprises various facilities, including laboratories, clinics, X-ray facilities, offices, among other facilities.







