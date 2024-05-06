NCSA Honours Outstanding Participants At National Cyber Drill 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) held today, May 6, 2024, a ceremony to recognize the entities that participated in the National Cyber Drill 2023 and excelled during the simulation.

During the event, Engineer Khalid Mohamed Al-Hashemi, Director of National Cyber Empowerment and Excellence Affairs delivered a speech, along with Hamad Al Khater who presented the key outcomes and accomplishments of the National Cyber Drill 2023.

Ten entities were honored in the gold category for demonstrating professionalism and adeptness in drill exercices. These participants exhibited a profound understanding of cybersecurity procedures and policies within their institutions.

Another 10 in the silver category were also honoured for their exceptional performance in the Cybersecurity Exercise.

Additionally, 11 entities received recognition in the bronze category for their commendable performance in the exercise.