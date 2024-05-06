(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday's Bearish Stocks: Expedia, Fortinet, Paramount, and Cloudflare

Vistra Stock Added To The S&P 500 Index

Vistra (VST), a Texas-based electric utility and power producer, will join the S&P 500 index on May 8, replacing Pioneer Natural Resources, the oil and gas company that has been purchased by Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Vistra's inclusion in the S&P 500 index comes after the company's share price more than doubled (up 114%) so far this year.

Through 12 months, Vistra's share price has risen 249%, giving the company a market capitalization of $28.43 billion U.S.

Aaon (AAON), which is involved in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, will replace Vistra in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) will replace Aaon in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

All changes were announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices and take effect on May 8.









