Driver dies following car collides with White House gate

Late on Saturday night, a tragic and alarming incident unfolded at the iconic White House, sending shockwaves through the heart of the nation's capital. A vehicle, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, resulting in a devastating outcome: the driver lost their life. The U.S. Secret Service, tasked with safeguarding the president, his family, and the White House premises, swiftly responded to the situation, initiating security protocols in an effort to ensure the safety and security of the area.



According to a statement released by the federal law enforcement agency on Sunday, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on May 4th, casting a somber shadow over the otherwise tranquil evening. Despite the chaotic and unsettling nature of the collision, the Secret Service reassured the public that there was no immediate threat posed to the White House itself. Officers on the scene worked diligently to clear the vehicle and secure the surrounding area, a testament to their unwavering commitment to duty even in the face of adversity.



As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision continue, the Secret Service remains vigilant, maintaining limited traffic closures around the White House complex. Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of Communications for the agency, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to provide updates on the ongoing situation. His posts underscored the collaborative efforts between the Secret Service and local law enforcement authorities, highlighting their dedication to thoroughly examine every aspect of the incident.

