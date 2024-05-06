Reservation Quota Will Increase Beyond 50 Pc If Cong Forms Govt: Rahul Gandhi In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that his party will increase the reservation quota beyond 50 per cent if the party returns to power.

He claimed the Congress is fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to protect the rights of the citizens and reservation for ST/SC and OBC people in the constitution.

“Congress will increase reservation quota beyond 50 per cent. The court has fixed a limit of reservation upto 50 per cent, which the Congress government is going to change and people belonging to ST/SC and OBC will be given reservation as per their needs,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Jobat assembly segment of Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh for Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria.

Holding a booklet of the Constitution in his hand during his public address, Rahul Gandhi claimed previous Congress governments have worked for the upliftment of tribals.

He said that the BJP calls tribals "Vanvasi", while the Congress call them "Aadivasi".

The election in Ratlam Lok Sabha along with seven other seats, including Indore and Ujjain, will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.