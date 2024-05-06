Iran's fresh date exports exceed USD345M to 82 countries annually

(MENAFN) According to Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the trade promotion and international relations commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Iran recorded significant achievements in its date exports during the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19, 2024. Latifi revealed that Iran exported high-quality dates to a total of 82 countries during this period, indicating the widespread demand for Iranian dates on the international market. Notably, more than 389,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at over USD345 million, were exported from Iran during this timeframe, marking a notable increase in both weight and value compared to the previous year.



Latifi highlighted a 4.0 percent increase in the weight of date exports and a substantial 6.7 percent rise in their value compared to the preceding year, underscoring the growing significance of Iran's date industry on the global stage. India emerged as the top destination for Iran's exported dates, importing over 90,000 tons valued at more than USD84 million. Other prominent importers included Pakistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, China, Iraq, and Russia.



Among the various Iranian date species, Mazafati dates were particularly favored by importing countries, further enhancing Iran's reputation for producing high-quality dates. Latifi also noted that a diverse range of countries, including Austria, Jordan, Argentina, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Spain, Australia, South Africa, Albania, Germany, the UAE, and Indonesia, imported dates from Iran during this period, reflecting the global appeal of Iranian dates.



Mohsen Rashid, the chairman of the Iranian National Date Association, had previously emphasized Iran's significant standing as the third-largest producer of fresh dates globally. This underscores Iran's pivotal role in meeting international demand for dates and highlights the country's ongoing efforts to further enhance its position in the global date market.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108177688