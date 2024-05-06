Flydubai reveals robust passenger growth, network expansion in 2024

(MENAFN) Flydubai has witnessed a robust surge in passenger numbers since the start of the year, transporting approximately five million passengers from January 1 to April 28, 2024, marking a notable 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth trajectory coincides with the expansion of flydubai's network, with the introduction of new routes to destinations such as Mombasa, Langkawi, Penang, Al Jouf, and the Red Sea. Additionally, the airline has announced the expansion of its European operations with the inauguration of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius. With the commencement of seasonal summer routes scheduled between June and October, flydubai's network will encompass over 125 destinations across 58 countries.



Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, expressed satisfaction with the airline's network expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia with the addition of Malaysia, alongside continued growth in Africa and Europe. Al Ghaith attributed the rise in passenger numbers to the expansion of seat capacity across flydubai's fleet. Despite facing ongoing delays in aircraft deliveries, the airline remains optimistic about one of its busiest summers to date, with the launch of its summer monsoon schedule in June. Al Ghaith also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize the fleet, aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and reliability.



Flydubai's fleet has expanded to 86 Boeing 737 aircraft, with the addition of two new aircraft since the beginning of 2024 to support its growing network. Despite challenges in the supply chain and delays in aircraft deliveries, the airline anticipates the arrival of six more aircraft by the end of the year. This investment in fleet expansion underscores flydubai's commitment to meeting growing passenger demand and further expanding its global reach, despite prevailing industry challenges.

