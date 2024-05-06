Forum Calls For Enhanced Trade, Investment Partnerships Between Jordan-Iraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 6 (Petra) -- Participants at the Economic Forum for Financial, Industrial, and Commercial Partnerships between Iraq, Jordan, and the region emphasized the need to broaden trade exchanges between Jordan and Iraq while supporting small-scale projects to create employment opportunities for youth.They commended Jordan's significant support to Iraq, investors, entrepreneurs, and the Iraqi populace, urging it to build upon the achievements of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid's recent visit to Jordan and his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II.Saad Naji, Chairman of the Forum's Preparatory Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, highlighted recommendations including encouraging the private sectors of both nations to collaborate on joint investment ventures and leveraging available opportunities.Emphasizing the high-level engagement from both countries, participants underscored the urgency to establish a joint economic zone and proposed developing a roadmap for sustainable economic growth in Jordan and Iraq. They emphasized translating agreements into action and accelerating their implementation.The forum called for fostering economic ties based on mutual benefit, urging Jordanian companies, particularly those in contracting, construction, and banking, to expand their footprint in Iraq and capitalize on strategic projects outlined by the Iraqi government.They emphasized streamlining visa processes for Jordanians visiting Iraq and providing ample opportunities for the private sectors of both nations to engage in Iraqi investment projects, particularly in mining and industry, and to draw from Jordan's expertise in digital transformation.The forum, held over two days and organized by the Iraqi Business Council in Amman in collaboration with the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, marked the largest Iraqi-Jordanian economic gathering. It was inaugurated by Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf and attended by Minister of Industry and Trade Youssef Shamali, Kamel Dulaimi representing the Iraqi President, Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal, along with businessmen, investors, and representatives of Arab and foreign companies.Various entities including the Board of Commissioners of the Media and Communications Commission, the Anbar Investment Authority, the Erbil Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce participated in the forum.The forum was held in cooperation with several organizations such as the Union of Arab Businessmen, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group, the Association of Information and Communications Technology Companies (Intaj), the Association of Iraqi Private Banks, the Association of Banks in Jordan, the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), and Jordanian free zones and development.The forum addressed critical topics including investment opportunities, economic modernization, and success stories of Jordanian and Iraqi investment firms, featuring a two-day exhibition showcasing major commercial and industrial entities from Jordan and Iraq.