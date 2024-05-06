               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nearly 40 Civilian Objects Damaged In 1,887 Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region On May 5


5/6/2024 7:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 1,887 strikes on 19 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on May 5.

That's according to the regional police , Ukrinform reports.


"Some 1,887 enemy strikes were recorded during the day. Police officers documented the consequences of the strikes and helped the victims. The occupying forces shelled 19 settlements... Thirty-eight civilian objects were damaged, including 30 residential buildings, a sports facility, cars, a workshop, and power lines," the report said.


Enemy attacks targeted the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Ukrainsk, and Chasiv Yar and the villages of Hostre, Zarichne, Kurakhivka, Veselyi Hai, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka, Kalynove, Krymske, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novomarkove, Prohres, and Tarasivka.


On May 5, Russian invaders killed one and injured six residents of the Donetsk region.

